WATCH: Everything is cake! No, actually it's butter chicken. No, wait, it’s cake

Apart from making some unique baked treats like Oreo cakes and custard cake bars, talented bakers have also turned to whipping up some hyper-realistic cakes that resemble fruits, household objects, and in some cases, a life-size human lying on a hospital bed.

Well, this time it’s an Indian delicacy that has been recreated as a cake by a popular artist. Giving her edible “soap cake” tough competition, Natalie Sideserf from Sideserf Cake Studio came up with a cake inspired by many people’s favourite Indian dish, butter chicken.

Yes, Sideserf turned an entire bowl of the delish North Indian dish into a cake.

Shared on her YouTube channel, the video of it has received over 1.9 million views since the time of publication. While demonstrating how she made the realistic and edible “butter chicken cake” she says that it is her love letter to her friends in India.

Sideserf first makes the serving bowl by stacking layers of cake, then carving it into its shape and covering it with buttercream.

Then by enveloping the cake with brown modelling chocolate and adding some intricate details to it, she completes the bowl. This was followed by making chicken chunks using cake scraps that were skilfully placed on the cake bowl.

To resemble the rich and creamy gravy of the authentic dish, she uses strawberry sauce and drizzles it over the cake.

Here’s the full video:

This is not the first time we have come across cake designs that resemble food and household objects. In July a video of Turkish food artist Tuba Geckil cutting realistic cakes had Twitter jokingly questioning the reality of everything.

The video, which was shared by Buzzfeed’s Tasty, went viral and gained over 29 million views. The video showed items such as fruits, a roll of toilet paper, a bottle of lotion, vegetables, a bar of soap, only to reveal cake on the inside.

In November, we also spoke to Kurhula Makhuvele of Fine Bakes who is another cake artist who uses everyday life as an inspiration to create delicious cakes that look like ordinary objects. Born in Giyani, in northeastern Limpopo, Makhuvele started baking and cooking at a young age.

Makhuvele said she is passionate about food and was always baking at home and for family events. She said she makes some of the creative cakes for her YouTube channel where she shows viewers how she makes them.

"The cakes are inspired by various foods, brands, and everyday objects. Whenever I look at something, I ask myself if I can make it.

“People usually don't believe that they are cakes. I have to show them the cut version for them to be convinced that all my work is cake.

“What people don’t know is that they can have everything they love in the form of a cake,” she says.

“When I’m done making the cakes, I run competitions to give them away because nobody eats cake anymore at my house.

“People always ask if there’s anything I cannot make, and I always tell them that I can do anything because I don't want to limit myself.

“There was this one time I wanted to make a life-size cake for myself on my birthday; I ended up not doing it because I received a short-notice order from a client so I had to put it on hold, but I still want to do it.

“I’m always up for a challenge."