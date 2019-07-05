“#ChefItu preparing dinner for the Fam #Pangasius, can’t wait to taste it. Ingredients: butter, garlic, fish spice, black pepper and lemon,” wrote Khune.
Tweeps appreciated his love for cooking, but told him straight that he has got nothing when it comes to South African finance minister, Tito Mboweni.
Another user, @Prof_Erence said, “Bruh you will be prosecuted if don’t invite Minister of Finance. We all know he is the Fish Ambassador.”
@Senvill said, “When it comes to cooking you have nothing on @tito_mboweni but keep on practicing maybe one day you will be better. You just can't be best in everything.”
@MatomeMphaki8 asked him if he needs the guidance of Minister Shasha in the kitchen!
Two months ago, Khune shared a post on his Instagram account where he was cooking pasta.
Last month, he posted another snap of himself making a fruit salad.