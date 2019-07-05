Self-proclaimed "Chef Itu" took to his Twitter account this week to demonstrate how he cooks fish. Picture from Twitter.
On Wednesday afternoon, Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune showed off his cooking skills on Twitter. 
It is clear that Khune loves cooking as it is not the first time we've seen him in the kitchen whipping something tasty.  This time around he was cooking a fish dish. 

Khune, who calls himself #ChefItu, looked very comfortable in the kitchen as he spread butter of a fresh fish, adding lemon and garlic to enhance the natural flavours. Clearly, he's not afraid to get his hands dirty, both on and off the field.

“#ChefItu preparing dinner for the Fam #Pangasius, can’t wait to taste it. Ingredients: butter, garlic, fish spice, black pepper and lemon,” wrote Khune.


Tweeps appreciated his love for cooking, but told him straight that he has got nothing when it comes to South African finance minister, Tito Mboweni. 

Another user, @Prof_Erence said, “Bruh you will be prosecuted if don’t invite Minister of Finance. We all know he is the Fish Ambassador.” 

@Senvill said, “When it comes to cooking you have nothing on @tito_mboweni but keep on practicing maybe one day you will be better. You just can't be best in everything.”

@MatomeMphaki8 asked him if he needs the guidance of Minister Shasha in the kitchen! 


Two months ago, Khune shared a post on his Instagram account where he was cooking pasta. 

Chef ITU back at it 👨‍🍳

Last month, he posted another snap of himself making a fruit salad. 