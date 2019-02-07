When Kylie Jenner shared pics of her beloved Stormi’s first birthday, all eyes were on her subtle, understated decor and, of course, that cake. Decorated with thousands of sprinkles, it looked like a unicorn had given birth to a rainbow.

Dubbed the funfetti explosion by the New York Times, the rainbow sprinkle trend has taken over the baking world, thanks in large to social media platforms like Instagram and Pinterest. And now, because of Jenner’s eye for spotting the trend and popular shows like Netflix’s Martha Bakes, we’re bound to see a whole lot more of it.