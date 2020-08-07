WATCH: Gordon Ramsay rips into TikTok mom who makes fish and chips in a microwave

An American woman called Michelle who once horrified Britain with her how-to videos on making tea, scrambled eggs and beans on toast, has angered British chef Gordon Ramsay with her latest cooking demonstration.

In June, Michelle decided to post a tutorial on how to make the tea - but it left thousands of Britons and other viewers traumatised. The video went viral for the wrong reasons. In the video, she explained to her daughter the best way to make hot tea is to fill a mug with water, put it in the microwave for one minute, then pour milk in. Which is obviously the wrong way to make tea.

And now, Michelle who is under the handle ‘jchelle36’ on TikTok is back with a new method for making traditional ‘British’ fish and chips, using root beer, egg yolk, and sugar. She shared the tutorial with her TikTok followers but was blasted by Ramsay.

Appearing to be unimpressed by Michelle’s microwave fish & chips, Ramsay filmed his reaction to the recipe saying: “You’ve lost the plot. You’ve never been to Britain.”

But, the most offensive moment seems to come when the fish and chips are placed into a microwave oven, a move that can be seen as the ultimate sin for a master chef like Ramsay. “Are you kidding me?” Ramsay says in shock, noting that there’s “nothing British” about this fish and chips recipe.