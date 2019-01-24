Fruit and chocolate flavoured hummus. Picture: Goran Kosanovic

It started with chocolate hummus, but now that's the tamest flavour on the market.



Suddenly there's snickerdoodle and red velvet hummus, strawberry, cherry and mango.





The concept of dessert hummus is pretty odd, at first glance: Chickpeas aren't exactly a neutral flavour and it takes a lot of sugar to mask their taste.





But the quest for "healthy" dessert is eternal, and somewhere, a marketing genius decided it could be a good way to sneak some protein into your diet.





If you close your eyes, you could almost trick yourself into believing it was pudding.





But even as more chocolate hummus hits the grocery store shelves, you'll find a lot of people who aren't super enthused about a simple chocolate bean dip.





Some say dessert hummus is cultural appropriation, because it imposes American flavours on a traditional Middle Eastern dish, substantially changing the way it is eaten.





Others think it's just gross.





Dessert hummus is not a thing in Israel, where the newspaper Haaretz scoffed at the concept.





"No matter how you look at it, the idea of sweet hummus didn't quite sit right with me, and the combination of mashed chickpeas and chocolate seemed hopeless," wrote Haim Handwerker.





In its best-case scenario, dessert hummus tastes like a particularly fibrous pudding -- a concept that still sounds rather unappealing.





The problem with some of the other flavours , though, was that they either couldn't cover up the chickpea flavour , or they overcompensated for it.





The strawberry and mango hummus were surprisingly tart, but not in a good way.





They come in pretty colours , at least.





While dessert hummus brands have made fans of moms trying to trick their kids into eating healthy junk food, they haven't been well-received by food media.





"Let's banish dessert hummus from the planet," Thrillist's Khushbu Shah. wrote.





Bon Appétit even put it on its list of food trends that need to go away in 2019.





Wrote Alex Beggs: "If I attend a party where there's a bowl of pretzels next to some hummus and it turns out to be cinnamon-sugar flavoured - I'm going to call the police."





Washington Post