It's hot out, which means it's time to mix yourself up a refreshing, cool cocktail. 
After all, you don't want a drink that's best served next to a roaring fireplace. 

Instead, you need a drink that transports you to a shaded veranda overlooking the ocean. Sound nice, right? 

Whether it's the ultimate summertime classic, a finger-stirred, or an ambitious concoction of coffee and mint, here are six time-tested cocktail recipes that are guaranteed to please.

And today being Margarita Day, what better way to toast to the weekend than making a margarita? 


DISA-RITA

A unique mix of ingredients for a refreshing cocktail.

Ingredients

25 ml Disaronno liqueur

25 ml Tequila

15 ml Fresh lime juice

5 ml Sugar syrup

Method

Pour the ingredients into a shaker and double strain into a margarita glass. 

Salt the rim of the glass by swirling it around in salt

Garnish with lime wedge.

Enjoy! 

Recipe from Disaronno