It's hot out, which means it's time to mix yourself up a refreshing, cool cocktail.
After all, you don't want a drink that's best served next to a roaring fireplace.
Instead, you need a drink that transports you to a shaded veranda overlooking the ocean. Sound nice, right?
Whether it's the ultimate summertime classic, a finger-stirred, or an ambitious concoction of coffee and mint, here are six time-tested cocktail recipes that are guaranteed to please.
And today being Margarita Day, what better way to toast to the weekend than making a margarita?
DISA-RITA
A unique mix of ingredients for a refreshing cocktail.
Ingredients
25 ml Disaronno liqueur
25 ml Tequila
15 ml Fresh lime juice
5 ml Sugar syrup
Method
Pour the ingredients into a shaker and double strain into a margarita glass.
Salt the rim of the glass by swirling it around in salt
Garnish with lime wedge.
Enjoy!
Recipe from Disaronno