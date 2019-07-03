Jamie Oliver has a new cookbook all about vegetables. File Pic

Jamie Oliver has revealed that he's latest cookbook is all about vegetables. The 44-year-old celebrity chef has taken to Instagram to tease the release of the cookbook entitled VEG.

Fans will know that he has been on a mission to get children to eat healthier and has campaigned for healthier meals to be served in British schools.

Now he's take his passion for vegetables full circle and dedicated an entire cookbook to it.

It's a bit late for the vegan trend, but Jamie has been on this dietary mission for years now so it fits with his aims and objectives as a chef and campaigner.

Along with the cookbook he has also launched a dedicated space on his website for all things veggie.

Aptly named VEGEPEDIA it's an alphabetical list of vegetables that gives you nutritional information as well as recipes. Jamie has devised a range of healthy and flavourful recipes that will inspire you to take a trip to the grocery store and spend some quality time in the fruit and veg section.

In his announcement, the celebrity chef has confirmed that VEG is available online for pre-order and will be released in August.

WATCH: Jamie Oliver has a new cookbook all about vegetables:



