Celebrity chef, also known as The Giggling Gourmet, Jenny Morris is back on our television screens with her fifth cooking show with Food Network called 'From the Heart with Jenny Morris'.

'From the Heart with Jenny Morris' captures her affection for creating mouthwatering meals that bring people together, whether under your roof or in the great outdoors with your loved ones.

Speaking to Morris, she said she has been a Food Network talent for ten years, and in fact, she was blessed to be the first South African to be signed to the channel, and that it is wonderful to be part of an international platform.

Asked what viewers can expect, she said wonderful, easy to cook, global and local dishes, bread making and baking, delectable desserts, drinks, and techniques.

“'Dinner’s ready' is just another way of me saying 'I love you'. That is why all the recipes I create on the show are truly from the heart and carefully curated to cook up your very own love affair that just draws in all the senses and the people you treasure most.

"In the new series, I will take viewers on a journey to guide them and fill their homes with the aromas of love. I hope that they will be entertained and inspired to try the dishes from the show,” said Morris.

In each of the ten episodes, Morris will be serving back to the community as a friend, wife, and mom; preparing menus for everything from ladies who lunch, to salad days or meatless meals, and just plain heart filling family fun.

Whatever the meal, her quirky sense of humour and infectious laugh always takes the work out of cooking as she prepares and serves global recipes sprinkled with her own delicious version of authentic African flavour.

Besides 'From the Heart with Jenny Morris', she has also filmed 'Top Chef Poland', 'Jenny Morris Cooks Morocco', 'Jenny Morris Cooks The Rivieras', and 'Fabulous Food Academy Chopped South Africa'.

From the Heart with Jenny Morris will air on Thursday, January 30 at 19:55pm on Food Network.