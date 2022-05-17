Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Kendall Jenner can’t slice a cucumber because she’s ‘not a good cutter’

Kendall Jenner. Picture: Danny Moloshok Reuters

Kendall Jenner. Picture: Danny Moloshok Reuters

Published 1h ago

Share

Even the worst cook can at least slice a cucumber.

Even my nine-year-old can do it. She can peel it AND slice it. It might not be the thinnest slices but, hey, she is only nine years old.

Story continues below Advertisement

It really isn’t that difficult.

Yet for model Kendall Jenner – it is.

When the 26-year-old reality TV star appeared on a recent episode of her family's Hulu show “The Kardashians”, it was plain to see that she has very little experience in the kitchen.

More on this

Viewers haven't seen much of the tequila brand owner in the new show so, when she did, her followers were obviously keen to see what she would be up to.

While visiting her mom Kris, at her home in Los Angeles, she decided that she wanted to make herself a snack.

She should really have taken up her mom’s offer to get the family’s private chef to make her something and spared herself the embarrassment. Even Kris was baffled by Kendall’s inability to slice a cucumber, as she watched her daughter’s odd hand placement as she attempted to slice it.

Story continues below Advertisement

The clearly inexperienced cook did, however, admit that she was “not a good cutter” and that she was “scared” of the knife.

The cringe-worthy moment turned into comic relief for viewers, who soon took to the blue bird app (Twitter) to share their thoughts on the scene.

Most people commented on the fact that she’s a “spoiled rich girl” who can’t do things for herself.

Story continues below Advertisement

While others are saying that watching the video makes them better about their own lack of skills.

Another user points questions Kris’s parenting skills.

Related Topics:

United StatesKardashiansTwitterViral

Share

Recent stories by:

Gerry Cupido