WATCH: Kendall Jenner can’t slice a cucumber because she’s ‘not a good cutter’

Even the worst cook can at least slice a cucumber.
Even my nine-year-old can do it. She can peel it AND slice it. It might not be the thinnest slices but, hey, she is only nine years old.
It really isn’t that difficult.
Yet for model Kendall Jenner – it is.
When the 26-year-old reality TV star appeared on a recent episode of her family's Hulu show “The Kardashians”, it was plain to see that she has very little experience in the kitchen.
Viewers haven't seen much of the tequila brand owner in the new show so, when she did, her followers were obviously keen to see what she would be up to.
While visiting her mom Kris, at her home in Los Angeles, she decided that she wanted to make herself a snack.
She should really have taken up her mom’s offer to get the family’s private chef to make her something and spared herself the embarrassment. Even Kris was baffled by Kendall’s inability to slice a cucumber, as she watched her daughter’s odd hand placement as she attempted to slice it.
The clearly inexperienced cook did, however, admit that she was “not a good cutter” and that she was “scared” of the knife.
Kendall Jenner trying to cut a cucumber is us trying to tackle a project by ourselves #DIYdont
The cringe-worthy moment turned into comic relief for viewers, who soon took to the blue bird app (Twitter) to share their thoughts on the scene.
Most people commented on the fact that she’s a “spoiled rich girl” who can’t do things for herself.
Obsessed with Kendall Jenner trying to prove she's not an out of touch spoiled rich girl by insisting on making her own snack and almost dislocating her shoulder trying to slice a cucumber.
While others are saying that watching the video makes them better about their own lack of skills.
seeing kendall jenner trying to cut a cucumber is making me feel exponentially better about myself
sometimes i feel bad for my fear of knives but now i can watch that video of kendall jenner cutting a cucumber and know that my ability to use knives isnt THAT bad AAHAHAHAHAH
The video of Kendall Jenner trying to cut a cucumber unironically makes me feel better about myself. She might be a millionaire, but I can make my own snacks, so who's the real winner here?
Another user points questions Kris’s parenting skills.
I think the worst part of Kendall Jenner tragically not knowing how to cut a cucumber is Kris not getting up to SHOW her how to do it.
These are skills you learn at home.
These are skills you learn at home.

From your mother. #TheKardashians #KendallJenner