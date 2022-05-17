WATCH: Kendall Jenner can’t slice a cucumber because she’s ‘not a good cutter’

Even my nine-year-old can do it. She can peel it AND slice it. It might not be the thinnest slices but, hey, she is only nine years old.

When the 26-year-old reality TV star appeared on a recent episode of her family's Hulu show “The Kardashians”, it was plain to see that she has very little experience in the kitchen.

Viewers haven't seen much of the tequila brand owner in the new show so, when she did, her followers were obviously keen to see what she would be up to.

While visiting her mom Kris, at her home in Los Angeles, she decided that she wanted to make herself a snack.

She should really have taken up her mom’s offer to get the family’s private chef to make her something and spared herself the embarrassment. Even Kris was baffled by Kendall’s inability to slice a cucumber, as she watched her daughter’s odd hand placement as she attempted to slice it.