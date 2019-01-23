KFC's gravy scented candle.

KFC is at it again - first, they launched a firelog that smells like fried chicken, now there's a way to make your home smell like gravy. Talk about innovation at its best.

Right now there are just 230 candles available on a first-come-first-serve basis, the sad news is that the candles are only available in the UK.

According to a recent report by Metro, the fast food brand previously released chicken scented candles and a bath bomb with the smell of their famous five herbs and spices mix, but this is the first time a KFC scented product has been released in the UK.

The news site reported that a spokesperson at KFC says you really can now fill your home with the incredible aroma of KFC gravy with this limited edition candle that’s staggeringly nose stimulating.

The Gravy Candle. Yes. A KFC Gravy scented candle.



And you could win one, enter here - https://t.co/htHfjavCZ4 pic.twitter.com/IKudhQi3Em — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) January 21, 2019

The Colonel’s trusted parfumier said: “What an honour it was to create a candle with such a highly-beloved scent. Initially the different ingredients within the gravy were split into their constituent parts and fragrances matched to each. Then the scent was built component by component in the similar ratios as KFC’s iconic gravy. The artisanal approach to creating the candles was crucial to ensure the familiar and evocative aroma of gravy was perfectly captured”, reported Metro.



