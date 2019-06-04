Oprah shares her love for avocado with Trevor Noah. Instagram

Oprah is ready to share her love for avocados with the world, especially with Trevor Noah.



The Queen of Talk was on was on The Daily Show earlier this year and when Noah quizzed her about how "normal" her life really is she mentioned that she loves avocados.





She told Noah that she grows her own vegetables and loves her avocado orchards.





Going out of her way to show this to Noah, Oprah has posted a video of her avocado harvest on Instagram and left a message for Noah in the caption: "Avocados anyone? @trevornoah? Yes I always travel with at least 2"





And earlier this year Oprah also proved that her veggies were also a great harvest.





Trevor Noah has yet to respond to Oprah's offer for an avo on toast date.



