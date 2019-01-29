Pepsi is launching the first ever “Nitro Soda” that’s made like beer.

One thing I did not see coming in the beverage industry was a nitro-infused soft drink. And I guess you didn't either. Well, Pepsi is developing a nitrogen-infused cola called Nitro Pepsi. The beverage was introduced on Thursday last week.

According to BevNET, Nitro Pepsi aims to replicate that drinking experience as the “world’s first nitrogen-infused soda in two varieties: Classic Soda and Vanilla.

In a press release by VP of Marketing for Pepsi, Todd Kaplan, he said they couldn’t be more excited about how far they have come with the development of Nitro Pepsi.

“With Pepsi, we are going all in on delivering the most exciting experiences and offerings to our loyal fans – from engaging marketing programs to disruptive new product innovation. With the creation of the world’s first ever nitro-infused cola, we will be able to introduce a creamier, smoother product, reimagining cola in a way that only Pepsi can, to a whole new set of consumers”, reported the news site.

BevNET also reported that the company will begin sampling at “select venues and cultural events,” starting with Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on the 3rd of February and further details will be released in the near future, according to the company.