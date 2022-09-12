WATCH: Preschool kid trashes mom for sandwich-making skills

Kids are known for their innocence and one young boy was honest enough to tell his mom that she packed him a “really terrible” lunch on the first day of school. The little boy’s criticism of his mother’s sandwich-making skills has gone viral – years after it happened.

Originally posted on TikTok by the mother, Ricki Weisberg, it went viral after being re-shared on Twitter. It is one of those videos that may leave you laughing uncontrollably. The short video opens to show the kid returning after his first day at school. As soon as he gets down from the bus his mom asks him about his day. It is at that moment that he shares his feedback about the sandwich. It is the way the little kid expresses his opinion which has now sparked laughter. “Mommy, terrible sandwich you made … very terrible,” he said.

The mom responded: “Thanks for letting me know.” My 3yo ate a whole plate of food, looked me in the eye and said “That was horrible. Just awful.” Then got up and walked away from the table. They’re ruthless. pic.twitter.com/h8LtnIwOpO — 🤷🏽‍♀️IDKWTTY (@bleachdump) September 7, 2022 In no time, the video garnered more than 10 million views since the time of publication. People also reacted to the video with thousands of funny comments. One user wrote: “He didn’t complain about class, homework, the bus ride, his teacher or classmates. Straight to sandwich. That sandwich sat in his spirit from lunch through the ride home. It was bad bad.”

Another user wrote: “This kid is growing up different, because I would have got popped right in my mouth for saying something like that and sent to school the next day without a lunch. Lol.” A third said: “He was waiting all day to tell her.” Read the latest IOL Food DigiMag here.