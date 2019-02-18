Watch: Prince William shows off his culinary skills

This week, The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William put his cooking skills on display at The Passage as he helped prepare spaghetti bolognese. The Passage is UK’s largest resource centre for homeless people.



William once reported that he is not a pro in the kitchen but it seems like he had everything under control at The Passage.

The Duke of Cambridge dons an apron to serve up lunch at homeless charity The Passage in London today. pic.twitter.com/cCQdMff210 — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) February 13, 2019

In a video posted on Twitter by @RoyalReporter, Richard Palmer the Prince can be seen chopping carrots and jokingly telling two other volunteers that they have got ten minutes to do all of this.



He goes on to say, “I feel like Mary Berry's going to pop out in a minute and tell us we're being too slow."

Mary Berry is the host of The Great British Bake Off which happens to be Williams favourite baking show.

And according to one of Kensington’s Palace Instagram posts, the Duke of Cambridge has now become Patron of the homeless charity, The Passage. The Instagram caption is accompanied by a picture of him with his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.