WATCH: SA achieves great success at Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year Awards
The winners of Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2021, the world’s leading awards recognising the art and diversity of food photography and film, have been revealed.
South Africa achieved great success in the competition.
Curtis Gallon was highly commended in the Food at the Table category with Afternoon tea on The Blue Train.
Food stylist Taryne Jakobi, who entered the competition as a tribute to the late iconic chef Dorah Sitole had two portfolios shortlisted.
Jakobi said working with Sitole over the past 15 years was not only inspiring but very humbling.
“I was a young, inexperienced but passionate food stylist and Dorah believed in me, trusting me to style African foods.
“Half of the images I entered were styled for her recipe book, which we completed last year during the lockdown.
“Working on her book was one of the greatest privileges of my life.
“That these images are now being recognised by the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year community is deeply, deeply touching,” she said.
The winners were announced by Fred Sirieix, in an exciting awards ceremony that was live-streamed on the competition’s YouTube channel this week.
CEO of APAL and owner of Pink Lady Phil Turnbull said 2021 marks a very special year for Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year.
Turnbull said on the competition’s 10th anniversary, it is wonderful that a record number of entries were received.
“Almost 10 500 entries were submitted from more than 70 countries around the world.
“As the reach of the competition grows further, it continues to be a truly global inspiration and celebration of the art of food photography,” he said.
Below is a list of all the category winners.
Food for the Family (and overall winner)
Taste
Li Huaifeng, China
Bring Home the Harvest
Drying Okra
F. Dilek Uyar, Turkey
Champagne Taittinger Wedding Food Photographer
Many a Slip
John Armstrong-Millar, France
Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year
A Grape View
Oscar Oliveras, Spain
Food Influencers
Lumière d'automne
Deborah Trocchia, Italy
Food for Celebration sponsored by Champagne Taittinger
Happy Birthday
Li Huaifeng, China
Food in the Field
Farmer with his Longhorn Cattle
Harry Williams, United Kingdom
Food Stylist Award
Winteropulenz; Veggies; Salumi; Fruits de Mer; Cobia fillet
Martin Grünewald, Germany
Fujifilm Award for Innovation
Making Rice Noodles
Abdul Momin, Bangladesh
Food at the Table
Breakfast at Weekly Market
Thong Nguyen, Vietnam
Marks & Spencer Food Portraiture
Mulled Pears
Harriet Harcourt, Australia
One Vision Imaging Cream of the Crop
Cinnamon
Emma Sheldrake, Australia
Spayne Lindsay On the Phone
Blackberries
mxprivé, Germany
The Claire Aho Award for Women Photographers
Female butchers of Panzano - Martina
Marina Spironetti, Italy
The Philip Harben Award Food in Action
Head to Head
David Thompson, Taiwan
Pink Lady® Apple a Day
Apple in cake
Natalia Bogubowicz, Poland
Politics of Food
Old Friends
Sandro Maddalena, Italy
Production Paradise Previously Published
After Party
Remko Kraaijeveld, Netherlands
Street Food
Enjoying
Viet Van Tran, Vietnam
Student Food Photographer of the Year supported by The Royal Photographic Society
Beetroots Still Life
Sarah Blandford, United Kingdom
Winterbotham Darby Food for Sale
Street Vendor
Joseph Smith, Malta
World Food Programme Food for Life
Drinking from Garbage
Md Mahabub Hossain Khan, Bangladesh
WFP Storytellers Innovation Award
Family
Ziney Abdulhakim Ibrahim, Iraq
Young (15 - 17)
Spill the Tea
Dewi Hollema, Egypt
Young (11 - 14)
Odisha Tribal Markets
Indigo Larmour, India
Young (10 and under)
Mussels with steam
Evie Grimshaw, United Kingdom
Food Film Shorts
Parallel Lines
Gareth Evans, United Kingdom