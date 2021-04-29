WATCH: SA achieves great success at Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year Awards

The winners of Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2021, the world’s leading awards recognising the art and diversity of food photography and film, have been revealed.

South Africa achieved great success in the competition.

Curtis Gallon was highly commended in the Food at the Table category with Afternoon tea on The Blue Train.

Food stylist Taryne Jakobi, who entered the competition as a tribute to the late iconic chef Dorah Sitole had two portfolios shortlisted.

Jakobi said working with Sitole over the past 15 years was not only inspiring but very humbling.

“I was a young, inexperienced but passionate food stylist and Dorah believed in me, trusting me to style African foods.

“Half of the images I entered were styled for her recipe book, which we completed last year during the lockdown.

“Working on her book was one of the greatest privileges of my life.

“That these images are now being recognised by the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year community is deeply, deeply touching,” she said.

Pumpkin styled by Taryne Jakobi for the recipe book Dorah Sitole 40 years of Iconic Food. Shortlisted in the Food Stylist Award category of Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2021.

The winners were announced by Fred Sirieix, in an exciting awards ceremony that was live-streamed on the competition’s YouTube channel this week.

CEO of APAL and owner of Pink Lady Phil Turnbull said 2021 marks a very special year for Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year.

Turnbull said on the competition’s 10th anniversary, it is wonderful that a record number of entries were received.

“Almost 10 500 entries were submitted from more than 70 countries around the world.

“As the reach of the competition grows further, it continues to be a truly global inspiration and celebration of the art of food photography,” he said.

Below is a list of all the category winners.

Food for the Family (and overall winner)

Taste

Li Huaifeng, China

Bring Home the Harvest

Drying Okra

F. Dilek Uyar, Turkey

Champagne Taittinger Wedding Food Photographer

Many a Slip

John Armstrong-Millar, France

Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year

A Grape View

Oscar Oliveras, Spain

Food Influencers

Lumière d'automne

Deborah Trocchia, Italy

Food for Celebration sponsored by Champagne Taittinger

Happy Birthday

Li Huaifeng, China

Food in the Field

Farmer with his Longhorn Cattle

Harry Williams, United Kingdom

Food Stylist Award

Winteropulenz; Veggies; Salumi; Fruits de Mer; Cobia fillet

Martin Grünewald, Germany

Fujifilm Award for Innovation

Making Rice Noodles

Abdul Momin, Bangladesh

Food at the Table

Breakfast at Weekly Market

Thong Nguyen, Vietnam

Marks & Spencer Food Portraiture

Mulled Pears

Harriet Harcourt, Australia

One Vision Imaging Cream of the Crop

Cinnamon

Emma Sheldrake, Australia

Spayne Lindsay On the Phone

Blackberries

mxprivé, Germany

The Claire Aho Award for Women Photographers

Female butchers of Panzano - Martina

Marina Spironetti, Italy

The Philip Harben Award Food in Action

Head to Head

David Thompson, Taiwan

Pink Lady® Apple a Day

Apple in cake

Natalia Bogubowicz, Poland

Politics of Food

Old Friends

Sandro Maddalena, Italy

Production Paradise Previously Published

After Party

Remko Kraaijeveld, Netherlands

Street Food

Enjoying

Viet Van Tran, Vietnam

Student Food Photographer of the Year supported by The Royal Photographic Society

Beetroots Still Life

Sarah Blandford, United Kingdom

Winterbotham Darby Food for Sale

Street Vendor

Joseph Smith, Malta

World Food Programme Food for Life

Drinking from Garbage

Md Mahabub Hossain Khan, Bangladesh

WFP Storytellers Innovation Award

Family

Ziney Abdulhakim Ibrahim, Iraq

Young (15 - 17)

Spill the Tea

Dewi Hollema, Egypt

Young (11 - 14)

Odisha Tribal Markets

Indigo Larmour, India

Young (10 and under)

Mussels with steam

Evie Grimshaw, United Kingdom

Food Film Shorts

Parallel Lines

Gareth Evans, United Kingdom