Basketball star Shaquille O’Neal has scored a slam dunk of a contract with the Carnival Cruise Line. Last month Shaq opened his first Big Chicken restaurant in Las Vegas and now it’s hitting the high seas and will open its doors on board the Carnival Radiance ship.

Delish reports that the 46 year old has signed the deal with the company and the ship will set sail in 2020.

Shaq says in a statement that this is a real dream come true: “Big Chicken has been a dream of mine and now that our land-based restaurant is open, it’s only natural to bring it to sea, as well.”

He adds: “I’m really excited that Carnival Radiance guests will be able to enjoy my own delicious creations alongside burgers and BBQ from Guy Fieri and the other great food offerings on board.”

If you can’t make it to Las Vegas or book a ticket on the Carnival Radiance you can still get a virtual taste of Big Chicken.

Shaquille O’Neal has a Facebook Watch show The Big Shaq is well worth a watch to see his passion for chicken and cooking.

