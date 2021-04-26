WATCH: Spicy pickled garlic is the latest strange food discovery taking over the internet

Forget pancake cereal, mini-fried eggs, and baked oats: if you want a healthy breakfast that will wake you up in the morning, or a snack that will snap you right out of that mid-afternoon downturn, try spicy pickled garlic, the latest food trend to take over TikTok.

Spicy pickled garlic requires a simple process of preserving the garlic in a mix of vinegar and assorted spices and herbs. Once the garlic is fermented and ready to eat, it can be had raw or combined with other snacks. It started making the rounds earlier this month, when TikTok user @lalaleluu, who goes by Lala online, shared a video of herself eating pickled garlic out of the jar.

"I love eating pickled garlic just like that, but I decided I wanted to spice it up a little bit and it's perfect," she said.

In a follow-up video, Lala said the snack was inspired by a Korean neighbour who used to make kimchi for her family. Kimchi is a staple in Korean cuisine, is a traditional side dish of salted and fermented vegetables, such as napa cabbage and Korean radish, made with a widely varying selection of seasonings including gochugaru, spring onions, garlic, ginger, and jeotgal.

"We moved, and I lost my source of kimchi and I had to come up with something and so I had pickled garlic at home because I like to eat it, and I just added Sriracha but it wasn't spicy enough so I added chili flakes and then I just experimented. That's it, that's how I came up with it. And now I love it. I know it's not kimchi but it's the best I can do,” she said.

@lalaleluu Yeaa... I will finish this glass in the next 5 minutes... UPDATE: oops saw this in my drafts I meant to post it last night haha ♬ original sound - Lala

The interesting food trend of spicy pickled garlic made Twitter users curious about trying it. Several expressed their interest in this food trend, while others couldn't understand what the hype was all about.

Below are some of the reactions.

now im super curious how pickled garlic tastes like — Abby (@alliyyuhh) April 23, 2021

food //



I TRIED THAT PICKLED GARLIC TREND THING FROM TIKTOK AND ITS SO GOOD??? — juno 🐌 (@wandaxmaximoffs) April 24, 2021