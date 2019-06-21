Adrienne Bailon's 3 favourite vegan recipes. Picture: Instagram (allthingsadrienne)

Whether you're adopting a plant-based diet for health reasons or you just fancy a lifestyle change, giving up your favourite meat or dairy products can be challenging.

But with so many vegan alternatives available, finding a substitute for your favourite should be an easy find.

Singer and talk show host, Adrienne Bailon is a vegan newbie and of course there are some favourites she was not ready to give up.

Adrienne, who co-hosts The Real on BET (DSTV Channel 129), shared three of her favourite meals with a vegan twist on her YouTube channel, All things Adrienne.

“When I first went on this journey I knew I didn’t want it to be a diet, I wanted it to be a lifestyle,” she says.

For breakfast she shows how to make apple pie pancakes, where she substitutes eggs with applesauce.

To create the perfect crispy rims, Adrienne’s pro tip is to fry the pancakes in vegan butter.

Cauliflower is a staple for vegans, so for an easy lunch option she shows how to make vegetable sushi with cauliflower rice instead of sushi rice.

Instead of using fish she adds carrots, peppers and avocado strips and a touch of sesame seeds to her sushi roll.

Everyone loves a good pizza, even vegans and Adrienne shows how to make the perfect Sweet Potato Crust Pizza.

Her toppings was a choice of, you guessed it, vegan cheese, vegetables and even plant based ground beef - for those who want a meaty texture.

Here's how you can create your own vegan breakfast, lunch and supper.