WATCH: The world’s most expensive avocado toast is gold, costs millions and it’s not even actual food

Love it or hate it, you cannot ignore the fact that avocado toast has become quite popular these days. The simple combination of mashed or sliced ​​avocado on toasted bread is an irresistible temptation.

There have been many variations and versions of the avocado toast recipe as it’s travelled around the world. However, can you imagine avocado toast worth R45-million? German artist Tim Bengel has created the “world’s most expensive” avocado toast. The sculpture is entirely made of gold. The sculptural sandwich valued at $3-million (about R45m) includes 27 parts, including five tomato slices, arugula leaves, avocado strips and two pumpkin seed bagel halves.

One of the favourable avocado slices on the shining stack is estimated to be worth $14 000. The bagel, which obviously is not edible unless you fancy knocking a few teeth out, is titled Who Wants To Live Forever? Bengel posted a video montage on Instagram that shows the 3D design and printing process required to fabricate such detailed metalwork. “For me, the avocado is a symbol of the millennial generation. In this work, I want to capture the zeitgeist,” he wrote.