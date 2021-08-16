WATCH: This is what Kylie Jenner eats in a day

You might be what you eat, so it’s no shock that Kylie Jenner’s meals may very well be described as petite. Last week, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to TikTok to give her followers a peek at what she eats in a day. A few of her decisions surprised us. The food looked normal but the portions were small.

In the clip, Jenner kicks off her day with a bowl of yoghurt and granola, blueberries and strawberries, garnished with a sprig of mint. She sips on an antioxidant-boosting matcha latte, and later opts for coconut water which is packed with vitamin C and potassium. For lunch, Jenner eats a light salad of toasted almonds, sesame seeds, greens and cabbage, finished off with a dressing. The star opts for a bowl of grapes for her snack, as well as lemon water topped up with water acid drops, which contain essential minerals and vitamins. Then there’s a small bowl of cheese pasta, accompanied by a tiny side salad, and a portion of asparagus.

But the Kylie’s Cosmetics founder’s healthy eating seemingly went out of the window as she feasted on chocolate chip cookies for dessert, and showed her fans the treats baking in the oven. @kyliejenner what i eat in a day 🤍 ♬ need to know x goosebumps longer version DJ Lilli - DJ Lilli While fans were interested in what she eats, some speculated that she had shared the video on TikTok to dismiss recent rumours that she was pregnant with her second child. Jenner then begins cooking dinner with a friend and films herself helping to prepare the food, as she cut up tomatoes, celery and carrots.

"Okay, guys, so Yris came over and I'm teaching her how to make my tomato basil pasta," she explains, as she holds a glass of red wine in her hand. "So, we will let you know how this goes," she jokes. Jenner then put the pregnancy rumours to rest as she and Yris clink their wine glasses.