WATCH: This ketchup packet trick could change how you eat fries forever

One of the biggest appeals of fast food is that you can eat it wherever, especially when you’re on the go. This can be somewhat inconvenient, however, if you’re driving and trying to balance holding your food and condiments without spilling or making a mess. Culprit number one in this scenario? Good old ketchup.

But one TikTok foodie might have found the hack to all your spillage nightmares. @cookiterica posted a video that shows a way of tearing ketchup packets down on the long side, instead of just ripping it open at the top. She called it an ‘important French fry hack’ and we agree.

After tearing the ketchup packet down on the long side, instead of squeezing out the ketchup onto something, she grabs both ends of the packet and pushes them towards each other slightly to make a little pouch. Then you can easily dip your fries into it. You won’t waste any sauce, and you don’t have to squeeze any meaningless mess. @cookiterica IMPORTANT FRENCH FRY HACK! #tiktokfood #lifehack #savagemom #momsoftiktok #ketchup #frenchfryhack #Buffering ♬ original sound - Food, Family, Fun Many people were impressed with the hack. “So you mean I could have been doing this instead of eating fries without ketchup in the car?’ asked one user.

“This is brilliant," commented a second user. "This video is my whole life," wrote another. Although many people are finding the hack revolutionary, it isn’t the first time a sachet-based hack has gone viral on TikTok. In April, @ameliaholdsworth, a TikTok user, offered her idea for dipping fries into a sachet by cutting the short end off.