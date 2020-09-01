WATCH: This McDonald’s meal shows no sign of rot after being kept in closet for 24 years

Ever wonder what a decades-old McDonald’s meal would look like? I don't know about you, but if I had kept any kind of fast food in a box for decades, I would probably be expecting to open up my home science experiment and see a lot of decay. Or nothing at all. Probably the box would also have disintegrated two decades ago.

We all know that fast food is best consumed quickly, however, there is one TikTok user who decided to put this idea to the test and held onto a McDonald’s burger and fries meal for 24 years and shockingly it does not look too bad. While the food does not exactly look fresh, it also does not look like it is over twenty-years-old.

The fast-food experiment was unveiled by user @aly.sherb who says the burger has been sitting in a box inside a closet since 1996.

“The fries look like they maybe could have fallen under your seat a month or so ago that never rotted or decayed. The bread has never been molded, the meat has never rotted, and it has never even broken. It’s completely intact,” she says in the video.

According to KUTV, McDonald's issued a statement saying that their burgers, like most other foods, could decompose.