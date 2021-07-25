We want to help: Register your food-related business for free on IOL’s #EatLocal platform

Through our #EatLocal platform and campaign, IOL aims to connect neighbourhood food-related businesses to their local communities in a bid to support and boost local and help keep the national economy going.

Many chefs, cooks and business owners have been forced to pivot their culinary endeavours due to the economic fallout because of the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions. Additionally, the pandemic has also seen the launch of new businesses in this sector with many of the population needing to consider alternative sources of income.

Either way, #EatLocal can assist with providing access to clientele through its marketing drives across its appropriate platforms and channels.

Registration on the #EatLocal platform is free and is as simple as logging onto the website and completing a form. Thereafter, IOL and #EatLocal activates our considerable content marketing clout to write and publish reviews and stories about the people behind the business and the food/product in question and motivates as to why it deserves to be enjoyed by as many people as possible.