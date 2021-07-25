We want to help: Register your food-related business for free on IOL’s #EatLocal platform
Cape Town – Local really is lekker as IOL launches eatlocal.org.za, a free listing and marketing platform for food-related businesses.
Through our #EatLocal platform and campaign, IOL aims to connect neighbourhood food-related businesses to their local communities in a bid to support and boost local and help keep the national economy going.
Many chefs, cooks and business owners have been forced to pivot their culinary endeavours due to the economic fallout because of the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions. Additionally, the pandemic has also seen the launch of new businesses in this sector with many of the population needing to consider alternative sources of income.
Either way, #EatLocal can assist with providing access to clientele through its marketing drives across its appropriate platforms and channels.
Registration on the #EatLocal platform is free and is as simple as logging onto the website and completing a form. Thereafter, IOL and #EatLocal activates our considerable content marketing clout to write and publish reviews and stories about the people behind the business and the food/product in question and motivates as to why it deserves to be enjoyed by as many people as possible.
“Let's find every possible way to support our favourite restaurants, small food businesses, our favourite servers and the many home industry initiatives in our neighbourhoods as they struggle to survive in the face of Covid-19 and the lockdown,” encouraged Lance Witten, Chief Audience Officer at IOL.
“IOL is throwing its muscle behind the #EatLocal initiative in offering a free platform to all restaurants and home industries, big and small, to market their specials, to let South Africans know about their Covid-safe initiatives and to support one another now and beyond the other side of this pandemic,” said Witten recommending businesses sign-up to make the most of every marketing avenue open to them.
Communities can also support local restaurants by visiting www.eatlocal.org.za, joining the #EatLocal Facebook community, following the hashtag #EatLocal on social media, and encouraging small food businesses to list on the site.
Putting food on your table helps keep food on theirs.