We're screaming! Zola Nene makes guest appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Local chef and food stylist Zola Nene made a surprise guest appearance on US chat show 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' this weekend. Durban-born Nene was joined by British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. Taking to Instagram, she shared the exciting news with her fans, saying: "Yep... this really happened! I got interviewed with Gordon Ramsay by Kelly Clarkson on her show "Corona Lockdown meant that I couldn’t go to LA and be in studio as planned, but the virtual interview was pretty hilarious and fun too!"

The interview forms part of the publicity surrounding season 2 of Ramsay's National Geographic show 'Uncharted' which Nene guests stars in on his South African leg. In the episode, the two visit KwaZulu-Natal where they get to experience some of the local culture, including Ramsay cooking a feast for a local Zulu chief.

During the virtual interview, Nene described one part of the episode where Ramsay found himself in a difficult situation. "I kept stressing to him how the chief likes his meat well done, and Gordon gave him a bit of a medium well done," she laughed.

The three had a laugh at Ramsay's expense when Clarkson responded "that's literally every chef that's made me a steak. All chefs hate me cause, look, I don't want it mooing. I don't want to see pink."

'Uncharted' follows Ramsay as he travels the globe to learn about different food cultures and culinary traditions.

The second season of 'Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted' premieres on National Geographic (DStv channel 181) on August 25 at 9pm.