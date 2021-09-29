What happened to all the Peppermint Crisp bars? Nestlé apologises for chocolate shortage after factory ‘breakdown’
Food company Nestlé has apologised for a shortage of its “Peppermint Crisp” chocolate bar caused by a factory “breakdown”.
This comes after consumers were not getting it on shelves at stores.
Head of public relations, media engagement, and content digital for Nestlé East and Southern Africa Region Zweli Mnisi says there is currently no shortage of their Nestlé peppermint crisp on shelves. However, they can confirm that there was a shortage during the month of August.
Mnisi says the slight stock shortage that they experienced was due to a factory maintenance and upgrade process at their East London factory, however, the product is now available on shelves.
“We apologise to our consumers for any inconvenience, as they could not find this much-loved product. As we speak, the product is available at retail shops and we encourage our consumers to purchase and enjoy this delicious and Proudly South African product,” he says.
Asked whether we will ever see the iconic “chocolate log”, which has been a popular snack in SA for the past 50 years, back on our shelves, Mnisi says – as a consumer-centric organisation – their purpose is to delight their consumers through tastier and healthier products. He said it is for this reason that, through research, innovation, as well as ongoing consumer engagements, they discontinue certain products and introduce new ones to the market.
Last year, social media was in a frenzy as Nestlé announced that it is discontinuing some of its sweet treats. These included the Chocolate Log, Nestle Bar One peanut, Nestle Milkybar Peanut, and Milky Bar Double.
Consumer communication and marketing excellence director for Nestlé East and Southern Africa Zumi Njongwe said while these will be discontinued, they are making way for new, tastier, and exciting products, for us to enjoy and fall in love with. And, according to Mnisi, they have recently launched KIT KAT Hazelnut, KIT KAT Blueberry, and AERO Caramel, and he says, so far, their consumers have embraced these products.