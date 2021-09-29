What happened to all the Peppermint Crisp bars? Nestlé apologises for chocolate shortage after factory ‘breakdown’

This comes after consumers were not getting it on shelves at stores.

Head of public relations, media engagement, and content digital for Nestlé East and Southern Africa Region Zweli Mnisi says there is currently no shortage of their Nestlé peppermint crisp on shelves. However, they can confirm that there was a shortage during the month of August.

Mnisi says the slight stock shortage that they experienced was due to a factory maintenance and upgrade process at their East London factory, however, the product is now available on shelves.

“We apologise to our consumers for any inconvenience, as they could not find this much-loved product. As we speak, the product is available at retail shops and we encourage our consumers to purchase and enjoy this delicious and Proudly South African product,” he says.