Stockholm School of Economics professor and researcher Magnus Soderlund reportedly said he believes eating human meat, derived from dead bodies, might be able to help save the human race. Picture: YouTube.com

It sounds like something out of a horror movie, but one Swedish scientist is suggesting we take the "Lord of the Flies" route by eating human flesh to combat climate change. Stockholm School of Economics professor and researcher Magnus Soderlund was speaking at a summit last week and reportedly said he believes eating human meat, derived from dead bodies, might be able to help save the human race if only a world society were to “awaken the idea.”

His comments were quickly picked up by news outlets, including the New York Post which stated that Soderlund's argument for human cannibalism was a huge talking point during a panel talk called “Can You Imagine Eating Human Flesh?” at the Gastro Summit.

When asked during an interview after his talk if he personally would try human flesh, Soderlund said he was open to the idea. “I feel somewhat hesitant but to not appear overly conservative. I’d have to say… I’d be open to at least tasting it,” he told Sweden’s TV4.

WATCH: Is eating humans actually unhealthy?

Twitter was not too pleased with his suggestion though, with some even coming up with their own solutions to sustainable living.

eat the rich — sh🔥t 🏴‍☠️ chⒶser 🏴 (@shotchaser) September 10, 2019

Soylent green was not a roadmap. 1984 and animal farm were not instruction manuals. Brave New World was not a vision of a utopia.



Eugenics is not good. Cannibalism is not good. — Sai-fon (@LastSnowLeopard) September 9, 2019

Communism is best for planet! If there are no humans, we can save Mother Russ... I mean, Earth — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) September 9, 2019

I suggest everyone that agrees with eating human flesh be the first ones to sacrifice themselves for the greater good.



Please proceed to your nearest Food processing plant and tell them you want to contribute by being processed — I estrad (@estrad_i) September 9, 2019



