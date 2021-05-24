What to eat before and after your Covid-19 vaccine

Last week, the country enters phase 2 of the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out programme which will see the elderly and people with co-morbidities receiving their jabs.

The government will administer the two-shot Pfizer vaccines at 87 sites across the country until October.

If you will be getting your Covid-19 vaccine shot soon, experts advise that you eat the right things before and after getting it which helps in reducing the side effects.

A healthy diet full of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and protein sources like fish, poultry, and eggs is recommended. On the other hand, they also recommend cutting down on red meat and dairy.

Don’t be afraid of the side effects. While some people experience symptoms like fever, nausea, or muscle pain, doctors say it’s a sign that the vaccine is working and your body is building immunity.

Here is the list of what you must eat avoid before and after vaccination.

Avoid the consumption of alcohol and smoking, before and after

Experts reveal that alcohol consumption can dehydrate the body and can make you suffer from fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, and nausea. It can further stress the immune system and can interfere with your bodily function and therefore it is important to say no to smoking and alcohol before and after your shots.

Avoid sugary foods

During vaccination, they reveal that your body must rest well as well as be active. This can be achieved by only eating wholesome foods and avoiding sugary foods. They say sugary foods lead to stress and anxiety, that's not all, they may be the cause for disturbed sleep.

Keep yourself hydrated, before and after

Experts say proper hydration levels will help in energising you, they will keep you active and reduce the risk of severe side effects. Make sure to drink plenty of water before and after your shot to keep yourself happy and healthy.

Balanced diet

They also reveal that before and after vaccination, it is always better to have a balanced diet. They say fainting is one of the side effects, which has been reported by most individuals, who have recently taken corona vaccination; this can be avoided if you eat a balanced and healthy diet. They can also carry a snack; this can help them not to faint after the vaccination.

