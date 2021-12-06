What to look for when buying meat for the holidays

Shopping for meat in the grocery store can stir up lots of questions: Does this look right? Where did it come from? Has it been frozen? Do I have to cook it right away? How do I cook it? In order to get the best possible kind of meat, it is important to know the right tips.

Not only will you get the best price, but also the best possible flavour. Most butchers love to chat, so make the most of their knowledge – you never know, they might be able to tell you something new. It is no secret that meat is a great source of protein. Aside from that, it also consists of high amounts of vitamins, iron, and calcium. So, it is crucial to choose the right kind of meat in order to get all its nutritional benefits. Here are some factors to keep in mind the next time you are going meat shopping this festive season. The colour of the meat

To me, this is very important as I have learned that the right colour depends on the type of meat one is buying. According to experts red meat should be dark in colour, and can vary between purple, red, and brown. They reveal that if it is brown, it simply means it has been exposed to oxygen, and it will still be safe to eat. They also reveal that pork meat should be a light blushing pink colour, while game meat should be dark brown.

Bigger cuts mean bigger savings Who does not want to save his or her money during the festive season? Often times, buying in bulk means better prices per kilogram. See if your butcher offers these sorts of discounts. And at home, be sure to store your meat properly in the freezer.

Check for store cleanliness Most meat shops are inspected only a few times a year. If you can see dirty, messy, things with your own eyes, do not buy meat there. Use your senses

When buying meat your sense of smell and firmness matters. It may sound obvious, but if it smells bad, do not buy it. Each type of meat has its own distinct smell, but different cuts of the same meat should smell similar. Anything that smells off or weird should be avoided at all costs. When it comes to firmness, play with your meat before you buy it. Give it a poke. Good, fresh meat should be firm, not tough or soft. It should give a little under pressure but still retain its shape. Anything that doesn't spring back when you poke it or is too hard to poke may have been sitting on the shelf for too long. Stay away.