What was on offer at Cannacon 2019 when it comes to food and drinks. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA).

Last week, Northwood crusaders Sports Club in Durban North played host to KwaZulu-Natal's first ever Cannabis Expo, Cannacon. The expo provides a platform for companies involved in the burgeoning cannabis and hemp industry to showcase the products and trade surrounding it to the public.

Event organiser, Krithi Thaver said this was a first of its kind on the African continent and it was an all inclusionary convention that hosted up and coming entrepreneurs as well as those that are established locally and internationally to network with each other.

“With South Africa being in the crux of new policy development around cannabis, there needed to be a platform for newly emerging businesses as well as established business the opportunity to network. So, Cannacon was born. A group of like minded individuals came together to start the process of putting this unique event together. Its sole purpose is to allow those involved in this newly emerging sector to showcase how their products or services can add value to the number of sectors that cannabis has an impact on”, said Thaver.

He said the idea sparked about a year ago after Anthony Molgora travelled to Spannabis (a convention held in Spain) and realised the need for one in South Africa.

Below are the products that were on offer.

Irie Coffee. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA).





Irie Coffee

Irie Coffee is a new cannabis-infused coffee brand that was officially launched at the expo. Irie Coffee is a fine, fresh variety of quality African sourced coffee blends. They offer coffees like cappuccino, cafe latte, Africano, hot chocolate, mocha, espresso, iced coffee and ice chocolate.

Funny Lady Lemon and Lime Mojito. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA).





Funny Lady

Funny Lady offers CBD infused gummies and lemon lime mojito cocktails made from infused elixirs. Funny Lady products provide a consistent and reliable delivery system for the ingestion of cannabinoids and take one to two hours to take effect.

Cannabis Energy Drink. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA).





Cannabis Energy Drink

The Cannabis Energy Drink does not contain CBD and THC but is hemp-infused. Cannabis Energy Drink comes in different flavours like mango, raspberry, original and sugar free.



