Where to get your Valentine’s Day treats in SA

With all the delicious treats on offer, South Africans are going to be celebrating Valentine’s Day in the sweetest of ways. From boxes with a whimsical assortment of hand-selected chocolates to mounds of ice-cream atop cones and red velvet cake with heart-shaped sprinkles, treat your loved one's to something sweet this Valentine’s Day. Krispy Kreme - SA View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krispy Kreme South Africa (@krispykreme_za) Krispy Kreme have some heart-shaped treats for you this month of love and the flavours are absolutely scrumptious. Strawberries and Kreme, Mint Chocolate Kreme, Lemon Cheesecake and Blueberry Jam to choose from. Topped with a sugary sweet-coloured glaze and an adorable message, like “be sweet” and “crazy 4 u”, it’s the perfect way to say just how you’re feeling. Charly’s Bakery — Cape Town

With messages like “lockdown lovin’” to “love you”, these quirky cookies are sure to spread a smile across the receiver's face. Beautifully iced in vibrant colours, they even have a cookie shaped like a person, wearing a mask and holding a heart sharing the message, “Show them how much you care this Valentine’s Day by wearing a mask.”

Paul’s Homemade Ice-cream — Joburg and Durban

Newly single? The Heartbreaker chocolate smash cake is the perfect way to let out some frustration and indulge a little. Break your way through the heart-shaped dome topped with the letters “it’s over” to find a delicious filling of chocolate ice cream, chunks of fudgy brownie, and gooey dark chocolate-fudge sauce

Velvet Cake Co - Cape Town

Treat your sweetheart to a box filled with their favourite treats. The Love-Box is an assortment of pure yumminess, from red velvet cake to a white sweetie pie, chocolate-caramel cup and velvet gold chocolate cupcake, you may want to pick up two because they certainly will not want to share.

My Sugar — Cape Town

A box of chocolates is the stereotypical present for Valentine’s Day but these beautifully crafted chocolates take things up a notch. Gorgeous splashes of colour, unique shapes and flavours, My Sugar combines traditional techniques with innovation and artistry. Hand select your own box to curate something special for your love done.

Paul’s Homemade Ice-cream — Joburg and Durban

Banana Split Up— a scoop so delicious it’s guaranteed to soothe all broken hearts. Whole bananas are roasted with butter and sugar before they’re blended into a rich caramel sauce. The dessert is finished with dark chocolate-fudge sauce, cherry compote, and crunchy peanut brittle

Milky Lane — SA

Fall in love this Valentine’s month with the new range of limited edition NiceCream Stix. Topped with red and pink chocolate hearts, you’ll enjoy biting into vanilla NiceCream wrapped in chocolate.