High Tea at the Table Bay Hotel. Pic: Graeme Field

High tea is a refined art at The Table Bay



Taking high tea is a centuries-old tradition that The Table Bay at the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront continues to stage with all of the grace, elegance, and nostalgia of the 1800s.





With arguably one of the most exquisite backdrops for its famous high tea, The Table Bay has refined the art to the extent that attending high tea there is a tourist attraction that everyone should experience.





High tea is served in The Lounge where guests can sink into deeply comfortable sofas and chairs while savouring truly decadent cakes and savouries. With its maritime theme, the Lounge is filled with trinkets from the spice route making high tea at The Table Bay a feast for the imagination.





High Tea at the Table Bay Hotel. Pic: Graeme Field

Pastry Chef, Lee-Andra Govender, recently refreshed the high tea. It’s got new personality, it’s fresh, it’s seasonal and it features an all new cast of sumptuous sweets and savouries curated from scratch.

Her version of Strawberry Cake is inspiring; from the indulgent cheesecake itself, to the innovative components - like basil gel, chocolate garnish and fresh strawberries – that combine to complete the dessert.





High Tea at the Table Bay Hotel. Pic: Graeme Field

Another highlight is the Guava and Vanilla dessert, a delectable combination of sweet pastry, jaconde sponge, vanilla mousse, guava Szechuan pepper mousse and poached guava. Chocolate lovers will find sanctuary tucking into what Govender calls “The Cherry”.





There is also something for coffee enthusiasts, the Espresso Blonde Brownie, and for those who enjoy the age-old favourite of Lemon Meringue, but with a twist. The high tea is a feast for the senses, with a colourful array of macarons and homemade bonbons , as well as a journey of textures.





High Tea at the Table Bay Hotel. Pic: Graeme Field

The extensive selection of sweets is neatly balanced with a choice of savouries and a luxurious array of artisanal cheeses and handcrafted crackers.





High tea is from Monday to Sunday. To accommodate demand, two sittings are staged; the first is 14h00 to 15h30 and the second at 16h00 to 17h30.

The price for the full high tea experience is R320 per person .

The Sinful Delight option is priced at R200, offering guests the choice of sweets and cakes from the dessert buffet only.





The Table Bay is giving away a special treat for two lucky IOL readers. One reader will stand a chance to win a High Tea experience and another reader will receive a spa voucher.

All you need to do to qualify for this competition is to quote the code IOLTableBay when making a reservation and attending the Table Bay High Tea by e-mailing [email protected]





Please note the competition will start on 8 March and will close on 31 May 2019. The winner will be randomly selected and notified within three weeks after the competition’s closing date. The prize is valid for 3 months from when the winner is informed.