Storing food can be a big challenge for any individual or family who wants to increase the amount of food available without spending additional money.

Many people preserve food in different ways, and this New Zealand mom has revealed her secret trick for keeping avocado fresh for up to a week in the fridge and that is by using a very unlikely method.

This incredible hack will stop your avocados from going brown for a week. Picture: Pexels

Cherry Gaddes shared her hack on Facebook revealing how wrapping a cut avocado in a lettuce leaf and storing it in the fridge keeps it perfectly ripe and delicious for a whole week.

“Sort of accidentally I discovered that I have been throwing away 1st class food wrap. Lettuce leaves, primarily the outer ones that are a bit harder, Make excellent food wrap! Since they’re designed for that purpose in the first place... ( who knew!).

"This avo was cut a week ago and stored in the fridge ever since, wrapped in a lettuce leaf. All good for today’s breakfast. Incidentally, lettuce leaves even keep buns fresh,” she wrote.

Over 13 000 people ended up liking the post, with many commenting wondering why they had not thought of the tip before.

One user, Jan McCombie said: “Oh my god who would have known this?

“Sharing this - I didn't know that - great idea”, said Penelope Anne Hayward.

According to the Huffington Post, if you're sitting with an avo that's quite on ripe yet, put it in a paper bag at room temperature. It should mature within a matter of days.