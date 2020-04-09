Woolworths ‘Tin Roof’ ice-cream causes a stir on Twitter

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Woolworths Tin Roof ice-cream is a favourite treat among South Africans. So imagine the upset it caused when one Twitter user took issue with it. This comes after a user by the name @cnehshuga tweeted that she has a problem with the nuts that are in the Tin Roof ice-cream and tweeps could not keep calm about the much-loved treat. "I have a personal problem with the nuts in Tin Roof ice cream yoh,” she wrote.

I have a personal problem with the nuts in Tin Roof ice cream yoh — Sinethemba (@cnehshuga) April 8, 2020

The match was struck, and soon we saw flames.

@bagboys said, “Tin Roof Ice Cream from Woolworths is my preferred choice & is by far the best I have tasted. It is the nuts that does it for me.”

Tin Roof Ice Cream from Woolworths is my preferred choice & is by far the best I have tasted. It is the nuts that does it for me! pic.twitter.com/XppCkM7Zdp — Nit_Twit (@bagboys) April 9, 2020

@Bernecia said, “Aowa without the nuts it's nolonger Tin Roof, it's just vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup.”

Aowa without the nuts it's nolonger Tin Roof, it's just vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/yxXnUQtH82 — BERNECIA (@Bernecia) April 9, 2020

@CoachTshidi also wrote that the nuts are there for a reason and that they slap hard. She said the nuts are the reason it is called Tin Roof.

But the nuts are the reason it slaps so hard! The nuts are the reason it's Tin roof❤❤❤ https://t.co/kkwJOFTh74 — Tshidi Lethwane (@CoachTshidi) April 9, 2020

But some users came to @cnehshuga's defence, saying that it is the most overrated ice-cream out there and that the nuts make it terrible.