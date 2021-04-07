World Health Day: 3 healthy food trends that will be everywhere in 2021

Today is World Health Day! This day is an excellent opportunity for anyone to contribute to world health by doing something to make themselves healthier. After all, if everyone in the world makes an effort to improve their health, this could have a large global impact. This years' theme is “Building a fairer, healthier world”, and below we look at some of the healthy food trends that will be everywhere this year. Smoothies Smoothies become more popular each year.

Smoothies offer an amazing way to boost your immune system and replenish important vitamins. For maximum benefit, don’t forget to add vegetables to your smoothies. It’s easy to load up on fruit as it’s sweet and delicious, but for variety and health, vegetables are a must, too. Things like baby spinach, beetroot, kale, and celery can all be added to smoothies and they add a whole lot of goodness to your diet as well.

Another tip for making smoothies – you should always check the serving size. Don’t throw in two bananas, a whole mango, a tub of yoghurt, and then drink it all. If you wouldn’t typically eat those large volumes of food in one sitting, you shouldn’t be drinking them as your kilojoule count will be sky-high. Measure out your quantities carefully, and use just enough ingredients in your smoothie to fill you up.

Healthy snacks

Sticking to a healthy diet can be difficult. Resisting the urge to reach for that burger, chips, or sweets when you're hit with a snack craving can make a big difference to your health. Healthy snacks have come of age in 2021; in fact, since the start of the coronavirus lockdown. People have taken note of the trend and responded by creating single-serve packages of healthy snacks and appetisers. These might include raw vegetables and dip, hard-boiled eggs, nutrition bars, and traditional fruits and vegetables that are marketed as grab-and-go snacks.

Microgreens

Microgreens aren’t exactly new, but consumer appetite for them is at an all-time high. If healthy eating is one of your things, then microgreens should be added to your shopping list. The seedlings are a superfood, packed with nutrients. Commonly used for garnishing, the mighty microgreen is often overlooked when it’s presented on a plate. However, they pack a powerful punch of nutrients and are fast becoming one of the most potent superfoods you can find.

What is a microgreen and what makes the little dynamite popular? It’s the smallest shoots of salad vegetables like a rocket, celery, and beetroot. They’re generally picked just after the first leaves have developed. The tiny shoots are rich in vitamins C, K, and E, calcium, magnesium, and zinc. They are also rich in antioxidants – essential for fighting free-radical damage and keeping the body, and immune system healthy. Microgreens are a great addition to any meal and can be added to smoothies and pasta dishes.