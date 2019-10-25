Pasta is one of the world's most loved dishes, and today we celebrate it. This is a day given to celebrate the joy that is spaghetti, macaroni, and fusilli.

Food is about flavour, culture, texture and shapes. It should take you to places you have never been and give you a taste that you have never felt before, and pasta happens to be one of those foods that you can experience such with.

While there is not much difference in taste when it comes to different shapes, there is no doubt that some types work better than others in specific dishes.

We spoke with Chef Jackie Righi-Boyd from Dolci Cafe Dolci Café about the different types of pastas you should know, and below is what she said.

Spaghetti. Picture: Supplied

Spaghetti

Spaghetti is a long, thin, solid, cylindrical pasta made of flour and water and sometimes enriched with vitamins and minerals.

Penne. Picture: Supplied

Penne

Penne is a short cylindrical pasta, ideal for thicker sauces that can fill up the cylinder

Ravioli. Picture: Supplied

Ravioli

Ravioli is a type of pasta comprising a filling enveloped in thin pasta dough. Usually served with a sauce they are commonly square though circular and semicircular ravioli is also popular.

Macaroni. Picture: Supplied

Macaroni

Macaroni is dry pasta shaped like narrow tubes. Made with durum wheat, macaroni is cut in short lengths; curved macaroni is sometimes called elbow macaroni.

Cappelletti. Picture: Supplied

Cappelletti

Cappelletti is a type of stuffed fresh pasta that date back at least to the Middle Ages, when they were a luxury food for aristocrats' tables. This dish is a staple on the Dolci Café menu.