Today (Nov 1) is World Vegan Day – an annual event which began in 1994 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vegan Society and celebrated by vegans around the globe.
2019 is “The Year of the Vegan” so it’s good news that Africa’s first large-scale vegan and plant-based expo – the Vegan & PlantPowered Show (VPPS) – comes to South Africa next year bringing the vegan, plant-based and conscious living revolution to a mainstream audience.
The two-day event will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31 and will be the first of its kind in Southern Africa.
Aimed at those looking to live and enjoy a healthier, more conscious and sustainable lifestyle with a smaller environmental footprint, the two-day event will feature international and local celebrity cooks and chefs presenting live demos, as well as over 120 exhibitors showcasing the very latest products from food and drink producers and lifestyle brands in the vegan and plant-based industries from around South Africa and the world.
Heidi Warricker, the driving force behind VPPS who is no stranger to large-scale successful trade, consumer and food shows such as the very successful Johannesburg National Boat Show and the popular and highly successful Good Food & Wine Show in 2015.