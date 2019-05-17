A look into the good psychology of baking and its benefits this #WorldBakingDay. Pexels

One of the most interesting things about baking is that there is more to it than just creating delicious treats. Sometimes baking comes with benefits to the human mind. You will ask yourself how?

Pastry Chef, Carmen Eksteen says it is what we call the psychological benefits of baking.

Stress relief

When you bake it gives you the opportunity to be creative. When you are being creative it helps you not to think about the negative things in life but more about the positive end results.

Communication

It is not always easy for people to communicate but through baking you can express your feelings and show people how you truly feel. For example when there is a celebration you can take a cake to celebrate with.

Giving

Baking is the perfect way to show people how much you care about them. Bake something simple, wrap it up with pretty paper and ribbon and it turns into something special.

Bonding

Most people have a sweet tooth and love to try new things. Baking allows you to form a bond with those that have the same tastes as you.

Stimulation

When baking it can trigger all your five senses, touch, taste, see, hear ... and mostly the aroma of the end product coming out of the oven!



