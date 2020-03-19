LifestyleFood & Drink
'Worst Cooks in America' contestant leaves Twitter shook with avo-cutting skills

By Lutho Pasiya

With coronavirus causing panic among people, we could all use a distraction. 

Circulating across Twitter this week is an image that was shared by @diannaeanderson which comes from season 13 of Food Network's 'Worst Cooks in America' competition.

What makes this picture disturbing is that one particular contestant cut an avocado in half straight through the pit, rather than carefully slicing around it as one traditionally does. 

Although the show aired two-years ago, the Twitter user recently resurfaced it, writing, "I'm watching Worst Cooks In America and one of them cut and avocado like this and lord help me."

The post has been retweeted over 14 000 times and received over 59 000 likes since the time of publication. Foodie and television host Chrissy Teigen also caught wind of it, bluntly sharing her thoughts with a simple, "oh my god."  

Here’s what other tweeps had to say. 

@jnicolemorgan said, “My reaction is whhyyyy. But I was 23 the first time I was shown how to peel and chop fresh garlic and avocados were a couple years later. I try to remember I used to be clueless. But this is hard to see.”

@jordankahana said, “The real question here is, what kinda knife they using?”

Another user, @thethulani said this is horrible, and that he needs to watch this show.

BunBunBrooke said she would probably do the same since she does not know how to cook. 

 


