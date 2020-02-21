Some say chocolate and peanut butter are a match made in heaven, and some say apple slices taste delicious with a bit of cheese.

But the mere thought of combining certain ingredients might be enough to make you lose your appetite.

That said, this week, I was introduced yet to another weird combination of Oreos and mustard, and it has sparked outrage on social media.

This whole thing started because of a crossword puzzle in USA Today. One clue said “Cookie that some people eat with mustard” and “Oreo” was the only thing that fit.

According to Delish, an investigative reporter for USA Today Network, Brett Murphy, received an email from someone who thought they were missing out on something because they tried this - and Murphy shared that person's experience on Twitter.

In the email, the person wrote that he tried the combination.

“Oreo and mustard - I can now inform you with learned experimental certainty - is wretched”, they wrote.

The person went on to demand answers.

"Who exactly are the 'some people' that consume Oreos with mustard? I would like to have a word with them. If you could kindly provide their phone numbers and mailing addresses, I would be most appreciative,” they said.

The tweet blew up, with even the official Oreo account weighing in, and they have never heard about the combination either.

“Adds mustard to list of unusual things people dunk OREO cookies into,” wrote Oreo.