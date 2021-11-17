Your breakfast will never be the same as plant-based eggs crack the SA market

Would you like to try nutritious scrambled eggs that are not made using regular eggs? Wondering what we are talking about? Hold on until we reveal more. The alternative protein industry is looking at plant-based options for everyday consumers, and one such option is the plant-based egg.

Last month, Nestlé announced that it is expanding its range of plant-based protein products with a test launch of vegan alternatives to egg and shrimp – but received mixed feelings from South Africans. As we speak, the brand is trialling the products in Switzerland and Germany under its Garden Gourmet brand, an alt-egg product – vEGGie – and another option to shrimp – Vrimp. #PlantBased shrimp and eggs are now on the menu thanks to our new #GardenGourmet launches! Vrimp and vEGGie add to our growing portfolio of plant-based alternatives that deliver on taste, texture, and experience. 🥚🌱🦐 Learn more: https://t.co/ULeszcJYVd #Innovation pic.twitter.com/ONWxp79S2n — Nestlé (@Nestle) October 7, 2021 In an interview with IOL Lifestyle on whether the company will trial the products in this part of the world, business executive officer in the food unit at Nestlé East and Southern Africa Region, Nithal Soni-Ramjee, said Nestlé, including in their East and Southern African Region, is increasingly putting a focus on tasty, authentic plant-based food.

Soni-Ramjee said they believe this trend is here to stay, as consumers look at different ways to enjoy food that is good for them and good for the planet. “This said, the recently announced shrimp and egg products are being tested in two European markets and will only be considered in our region in the near future.” Not wasting any time in launching one of the products in the South African market is the vegan food brand Eat Just, which has joined forces with Infinite Foods, a plant-based food market platform in Africa to launch South Africa’s first first-ever plant-based egg.

Together, the companies have launched JUST Egg Folded – toaster-ready folded vegan eggs – on the market. The eggs are made from non-GMO ingredients: mung beans. They offer 7g of protein and are free from soy, nuts and gluten. The product is the first plant-based egg to launch in Africa and will be sold as a box of four in the frozen foods aisle. The product’s ingredients use 98% less water, 86% less land, and produce 93% fewer carbon emissions than conventional eggs.

In a statement, founder and CEO of Infinite Foods Michelle Adelman said they are excited about the opportunities this partnership creates, as they speak to Infinite Foods’ ethos to create socio-economic sustainability, advance a plant-forward lifestyle, and leverage technology to bring great products to market. Co-founder and CEO of Eat Just Josh Tetrick added that they are grateful to their team of innovators who bring novel ideas to life that positively impact society and the environment, and Infinite Foods is “the ideal partner for our expansion into this market”. “They bring invaluable expertise to reach the African consumer and have the value chain to support us in delivering this ground-breaking product to consumers at home and in restaurants,” he said.