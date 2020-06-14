Youth Month: Culinary trends on the rise with young consumers

Out with the old and in with the new. While predictions are always uncertain, there are definite culinary trends that have emerged during the coronavirus lockdown that points to where we are going and what young people are interested in eating. We spoke to S.Pellegrino Young Chef Middle East Africa region winner Paul Thinus Prinsloo and chef de partie at The Restaurant of Waterkloof Estate, Nelmari Zandberg about culinary trends on the rise with young consumers right now and below is what they said. Artisan cooking. Picture: Supplied Zandberg’s top trends Less wastage and support for the locals When restaurants can finally open, chefs will be more cautious about their wastage and try and reuse as much as possible. Also supporting local producers for ingredients rather than importing to be more cost-effective and help each other out. It will last for a while until the industry is back to normal.

Fermentation and artisan cooking

One of the most trending things on social media at the moment is artisan bread, especially sourdough. And fermentation cooking has been growing in the past few years and will still be part of the food trends for many years. It’s something that not everyone understands but the basic steps can be done at home. Many people have been doing research and trying fermentation cooking and baking their own bread.

Private cheffing and upmarket take out

The pandemic might be over when restaurants can reopen for sitting down, but people will still be very cautious when going out or spending money at a fine dining Restaurant. So it might be possible that some of those restaurants will introduce an option for fine dining to catering for the people who want to support them but don't want to sit in the restaurant and eat. As well as private chefs that can cook your three to a four-course meal in the luxury of your home. It may be a trend that sticks around for a short period but it will be part of the food trends.

Prinsloo’s top trends

Prinsloo said this year has taken a big twist that no one expected, especially for the food industry, so we can expect a lot of new trends to come and go when people can finally go out and enjoy themselves again.

Everything fish (fin to tail)

Ever since Josh Niland released his book, " The Whole Fisk Cookbook" people have been inspired by his methods on how to use the whole fish, such as ageing and Fish Charcuterie. One of Cape Town's local Fisheries, Southern Cross seafood deli, started aging their own fish and it is something that South Africans are not used to. So for young consumers, I think it’s something worth trying and a trend that's here to stay for a long time.

Plant base and healthy eating

People are now going to be even more careful about what they eat than ever after the pandemic is over. So healthy eating and substituting animal products for plant-based products will be stronger, especially under the younger generation that is already so cautious when it comes to eating. And it will become a lifestyle rather than a food trend shortly.

Simplicity is key and expect the unexpected

This can go two ways either, bold flavour, crazy combination, and interesting pairing. Or classic food with a twist. But keeping the plate as clean as possible will be a key factor for both, using a few ingredients and perfecting them rather than presenting a big full plate with many flavour profiles.

Either way, there's a lot of chefs who just want to start cooking again and those talented minds have had a lot of time to think of dishes. How long of a trend this will be I don't know but eating out will be one of the many socialising activities that people will be craving.



