Make a clean break at the weekend

With the lovely rains experienced in many parts of the country this past week, comes the deluge of plastic waste that has found its way into rivers and streams. Adopt-a-River has already started the clean-up, in between the downpours, collecting bags of plastic waste washed down the Umgeni River in Durban. On Saturday they have organised a clean-up, starting at 8.30am. Volunteers must bring their own gloves and face masks. Parking is at the Beachwood Mangroves Nature Reserve. Many clean up operations are attempts to get the waste out of the river before it is washed into the sea, causing further harm to marine life, as well as being a visual turn-off, particularly with the holiday season on its way.

"While we are collecting we are also planning. Our intention is to REDUCE what goes to landfill, it's been a long process in the making as it has to be SUSTAINABLE. We are steps away from making this a reality," the Adopt-a-River said on its Facebook page.

But they're not the only ones planning clean-ups.

Action for Responsible Management of our Rivers (ARMOUR) will be doing a clean-up on the Jukskei River in Lonehill, North of Johannesburg.

This lively event also features a band that is playing on the river banks.

This happens next Saturday, starting at 8am, meeting area in Sceales Road.

Boerewors rolls and soft drinks will be available, and volunteers can listen to the Justin Serrano as a thank you gesture to the volunteers.

Nurdle plastic pellets continue to wash ashore at various beaches in the Western Cape, and clean up operations are also planned.

Tons of the pellets somehow got into the ocean from a ship off the coast, and efforts are being made to trace the vessel.

A handful of nurdles and a Mermaid Tears Catcher that sieves the plastic beads from beach sand. Picture: Supplied.

Another conservation group, Help Up, is also involved in getting over the nurdle hurdle, so if you want to find out how you can help, email [email protected]day.co.za.

If you want to lend a hand sieving the lentil-sized pellets from the sand visit www.litter4tokens.co.za.

They're behind a clever award-winning device called the Mermaid Tear Catcher, which looks like a frisbee, but has holes in it to sieve sand, and retain the nurdles. Heads up...It also works as a frisbee.