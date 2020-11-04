SA notches up 600 Green Stars for sustainable buildings

The Green Building Council South Africa (GBCSA) has concluded its 2020 virtual convention with a significant milestone of reaching the 600th Green Star certification for buildings which are green.

This achievement highlighted the commitment of architects and commercial developers in the move towards sustainable, energy efficient and eco-friendly designs, said its CEO Lisa Reynolds in her closing comments on Friday.

“This is amazing. Thank you to everyone who supported us in reaching this milestone, it has been an amazing journey.

“This milestone is indicative of the growing momentum of green building in South Africa and a commercial property sector that is committed to sustainability,” she said.

Highlights of what had been a disruptive year due to Covid-19, included moving all its training online, the release of its guidelines Getting to Zero, as well as its guidelines on Safe Return To Work.