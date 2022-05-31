3 out of 10 SA adults use tobacco, survey reveals on World No Tobacco Day

Cape Town - In South Africa, around 3 out of 10 adults currently use tobacco or tobacco products, according to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS). Health Authorities revealed the results from the survey at a World No Tobacco Day press briefing in Somerset East, Eastern Cape.

Story continues below Advertisement

Celebrated on May 31 annually, World No Tobacco Day aims to raise awareness of the negative health, economic and environmental impacts of tobacco production and use. Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, said the government may have to consider tightening tobacco regulations. “These results demonstrate the urgency for government to tighten regulatory measures to control tobacco. The GATS results will address some of the clauses of the draft Tobacco Bill (Control of Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill) that is currently being processed.”

He added that cigarette use exacerbates poverty in the country. “South Africans spend about R263 per month on manufactured cigarettes. That is 75% (three-quarters) of the monthly Covid-19 social relief of R350.” GATS is a nationally representative household survey that was launched in February 2007. Last year was the first time that South Africa participated in the global survey.

Story continues below Advertisement

Countries collect data on adult tobacco use and key tobacco control measures and send the information to the Global Tobacco Surveillance System (GTSS). The data assists experts in the formulation, tracking and implementation of effective tobacco control interventions. Countries are able to compare the results of their survey with results from other countries. Principal investigator of the survey in South Africa, Dr Catherine Egbe, said there were 6 311 participants over the age of 15. The data was collected between May and September 2021.

Story continues below Advertisement

Around one in ten African adolescents use tobacco, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), and the emergence of new products, such as electronic nicotine and e-cigarettes, are attracting more youths. Under this year’s theme, “Tobacco: Threat to our environment”, experts highlight the environmental impact of tobacco, including the entire tobacco cycle, from cultivation, production and distribution to the toxic waste it generates. WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, in a statement, called on African governments to impose environmental tax levies on tobacco across the value and supply chains.

Story continues below Advertisement