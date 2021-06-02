4 exercises to help arthritis patients ease joint pain

On her IGTV, Indian actress and certified wellness expert Bhagyashree Patwardhan recently shared exercises that can help arthritis patients ease joint pains.

She said it was particularly for those who suffer from osteopenia, osteoporosis, or those who have never exercised at all.

Although other treatments for arthritis are available, such as medication, rehabilitation and physiotherapy, experts say that exercise can also help relieve arthritis pain and stiffness.

Patwardhan asserts in the video that doing these exercises a couple of times a day can help with pain management.

Hand exercise

Hold your palm straight and bend from the knuckles. Move your thumb to the side and then bend from the knuckles. Move your thumb back and forth, joining it to your palm and away from it. Use your thumb to touch the lower half of your finger.

These simple exercises, according to Patwardhan, can relieve joint pain in the hands.

Shoulder exercise

Lie on your back and raise your arm upwards towards the ceiling. Hold for five counts and then gradually bring it down. This exercise will gradually increase your shoulder mobility. She suggests doing at least 10 repetitions of this exercise.

Hip exercise

Lie flat on your back and move your leg gradually to a 90-degree angle and back. Repeat five times.

Knee exercise

Sit upright, bring your leg up into a straight line, hold for about five counts. Repeat five times.

According to Healthline, exercising can help you keep your joints flexible while also strengthening the muscles surrounding them - providing more support.