4 SA celebs who lost the battle against cancer
Hugh on the set of the Soul Rebel video — “An architect friend of mine had taken me to see the former office of industrial magnate I.W. Schlesinger in downtown Johannesburg. The office features a wall to ceiling wooden map of colonial Africa. This proved the perfect setting for the video and Hugh delivered an unforgettable performance that day” — Brett Rubin #InMemoryOfHughMasekela
Forever in our hearts ❤️ #RIPRayPhiri
A tragic and sad day for all South Africans as we mourn the loss of one of South Africa’s finest gems, Xolani Gwala. My heart aches for his precious family. Rest In Peace #xolanigwala. You fought a massive fight with immense bravery, unmatched dignity and enormous courage. You will forever be admired and missed. Please say a prayer for all his loved ones including his remarkable wife and children 🙏🏾
