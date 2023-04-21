4-year-old cancer patient in dire need of blood stem cell donor

Siphiwokuhle Nkosi, a regular four-year-old who loves Peppa Pig, singing, swimming, and classical ballet had her world come to a stand still after receiving an Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML) diagnosis on January 29, 2023. Acute Myeloid Leukaemia is classified by the Leukaemia and Lymphoma Society as a cancer of the blood and bone marrow (the soft tissue found inside bones where blood cells are produced).

The word "acute" in acute myelogenous leukaemia refers to the disease's quick development, according to Mayo Clinic. Because it affects a subset of white blood cells called myeloid cells, which typically mature into other types of mature blood cells such as red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets, the disease is known as myelogenous leukaemia. While it can affect children and young people, AML mainly affects those in their 60s and older. It is an aggressive cancer with a high mortality risk.

Prior to her grandmother bringing her to the doctor, Simphiwe, Siphiwokuhle's mother, claims that her symptoms included regular fevers, allergies, and asthma. Picture: Supplied Sixty-eight percent of children under the age of 15 with AML live at least five years after the cancer is discovered, so a blood stem cell transplant is essential for extending her life, according to Cancer.Net. DKMS Africa, a global non-profit organisation devoted to the battle against blood cancer and blood diseases, is urging South Africans to register as blood stem cell donors in order to preserve Siphiwokuhle's life.

Prior to her grandmother bringing her to the doctor, Simphiwe, Siphiwokuhle's mother, claims that her symptoms included regular fevers, allergies, and asthma. “When I was informed about the diagnosis, my entire world came to a stand-still. She is my only child, and it was a massive shock", she said in an official DKMS Africa statement. Palesa Mokomele, Head of Community Engagement and Communications at DKMS Africa expressed compassion with the following statement: “This little girl has shown tremendous bravery throughout all her chemotherapy treatments and is still required to go to the hospital for regular check-ups.

“Her overall health seems to be stable at the moment and she's able to play and live a relatively normal life. But we want to ensure that she completely conquers the cancer so that she can live life to the fullest”.

All KZN residents between the ages of 17 and 55 who are in generally good health are urged to sign up to become blood stem cell donors. For additional details, go to https://www.dkms-africa.org/register-now. It takes less than five minutes to register, and it is absolutely free. Let’s save this little girl’s life.