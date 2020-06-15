LifestyleHealth
Dr Fezile Mkhize. Picture: Instagram
4 young SA doctors on the front lines fighting Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic has put unprecedented pressure on our healthcare professionals. 

 They go to work every day knowing that they risk their health and lives to protect ours. 

Doctors are more exposed to Covid-19 because of the nature of their jobs and are subsequently at higher risk of contracting the Covid-19 disease. 

 Due to long hours, medical personnel are even more at risk of burnout, under the crisis conditions presented by the pandemic. 

During Youth Day, we shine the light on celebrity and influencer doctors who have been in the front line in fighting the Covid-19 in South Africa.

Dr Fezile Mkhize 
Dr Nokukhanya Khanyile
Dr Adè van Heerden

View this post on Instagram

A little tired, a little dirty. ⁣ ⁣ We don’t wake up every single morning feeling motivated, happy and carefree. Some mornings we are tired, annoyed, demotivated and disconnected. It happens to all of us.⁣ ⁣ Emotions fluctuate, they are up and down and highly unpredictable. But what doesn’t fluctuate, is who you are in Christ and the strength you have through Him. ⁣ ⁣ So this is what I’m saying; stop letting your emotions regulate your actions. Set standards and goals and work towards them through Christ - regardless of how you ‘feel’. Then, you’ll be able be consistent, persistent and focused. You’ll keep going when others don’t ‘feel’ like it. You’ll dust off the difficult things for you know your God and you know that you can draw your strength from Him. ⁣ ⁣ Don’t let your emotions be your driving factor, be driven by your Devine purpose in Christ. ⁣ ⁣ #hardwork #focus #mindset #Godlead #doctor #ruralmedicine #hope #dream #lead #grow #inspire #work #scrubs #motivate #emotions

A post shared by Dr Adè van Heerden (@adevanheerden) on

Dr Lungile Mhlongo 
