4 young SA doctors on the front lines fighting Covid-19
June 2020 marks the beginning of a new era for me. Today is the beginning of my time as a registrar in paediatrics - this means that I officially start the 4 year journey towards becoming a specialist paediatrician. Its so strange realizing that I’ve been a medical doctor for 5 years already! But I’m excited for the journey! #DrKhanyile #DrK #Doctor #Changemaker #KeynoteSpeaker
A post shared by Dr Nokukhanya Khanyile (@dr_khanyile) on
A little tired, a little dirty. We don’t wake up every single morning feeling motivated, happy and carefree. Some mornings we are tired, annoyed, demotivated and disconnected. It happens to all of us. Emotions fluctuate, they are up and down and highly unpredictable. But what doesn’t fluctuate, is who you are in Christ and the strength you have through Him. So this is what I’m saying; stop letting your emotions regulate your actions. Set standards and goals and work towards them through Christ - regardless of how you ‘feel’. Then, you’ll be able be consistent, persistent and focused. You’ll keep going when others don’t ‘feel’ like it. You’ll dust off the difficult things for you know your God and you know that you can draw your strength from Him. Don’t let your emotions be your driving factor, be driven by your Devine purpose in Christ. #hardwork #focus #mindset #Godlead #doctor #ruralmedicine #hope #dream #lead #grow #inspire #work #scrubs #motivate #emotions
A post shared by Dr Adè van Heerden (@adevanheerden) on
Thank you for tuning in to @gagasifm #doctorwhatswrongwithme Topic : Heart Arrhythmia WORLD HEART RHYTM Week is an annual event which will run between the 1st – 7th June in 2020. The aim of World Heart Rhythm Week is to raise awareness of the symptoms of heart arrhythmia in both the general public and medical profession. We will be posting more info about heart arrhythmia on the @drlfmhlongo page during the course of the week. Please tune in again next week Monday 🙏
A post shared by Dr Lungile Mhlongo (@drlu_) on