5 things that can happen if you don’t brush your tongue every day

We all know that not brushing our teeth would lead to cavities and is a bad dental health routine. But have you ever thought what would happen if you don’t brush your tongue every day? Halitosis, also known as bad breath The first thing that happens when you don’t clean your tongue every day is halitosis, also known as bad breath. Your tongue is covered with bacteria

According to Healthline, coffee turns it brown, red wine turns it red. The truth is, your tongue is just as much of a target for bacteria as your teeth are, even if it is not at risk for developing cavities itself.

“Bacteria will accumulate greatly in the areas of the tongue between the taste buds and other tongue structures,” says John D Kling, a cosmetic dentist. “It’s not smooth. There are crevices and elevations all over the tongue, and the bacteria will hide in these areas unless it is removed.”

Black hairy tongue

Believe it or not, “black hairy tongue” isn’t a made-up name – it’s a real condition! It occurs when the papilla on the tongue become longer and start to resemble short hairs.

Signature Smile explains that when they become chronically stained, it gives the appearance that the tongue is covered in black “hair.” Cleaning your tongue every day is a great way to prevent this.

Dull taste buds

If you have ever had dull taste buds, it may be because you have lost your sense of taste due to bacteria, food residues and dead skin which are covering your tongue. The outcome of this is that you will not have a sharp sense of taste.

Yeast infection in your mouth

Medically known as oral thrush, it can happen when bacteria levels are high in your mouth, the yeast that naturally grows there can build up too much. This leads to white patches on your tongue.

Antifungal medication can help clear up these yeast infections.

How to clean your tongue

Brush your tongue every time you brush your teeth. King suggests the following guide:

– brush back and forth

– brush side to side

– rinse your mouth with water

Be careful not to over brush, though. You don’t want to break the skin.