WITH AUTUMN here and the days become cooler, January’s flood of resolutions to get fit is probably fading. Chances are that some people are struggling to maintain the exercise routine perfected in summer. If that’s you, you’re not alone. The truth is, come rain or shine, life carries on and for your body’s metabolism, it’s business as usual as well - calories in and calories out.

The benefits of exercise are endless, research shows that arteries of different sizes are affected differently by varying amounts of exercise. According to Web MD regular exercise will make your heart stronger. It also helps control blood pressure and cholesterol, and wards off some forms of cancer.

Lee Thompson, from F45 gym in Camps Bay, says it takes time, dedication and hard work to achieve your fitness goals. “It’s easier to maintain your ideal physique rather than to yo-yo all year around. It is true that summer bodies are made in winter - and all year long.”

With the right approach, you can strengthen your resolve and reaffirm the willpower to stick to your programme, achieve your goals and avoid falling off the fitness wagon.

Here are five tips to keep you motivated throughout the year:

Make it fun

Fitness influencer Mapule Ndhlovu, also known as Queenfitnass on social media, knows how to have fun while exercising.

That’s probably why she’s one of the most-loved and celebrated certified personal and group exercise trainers in the country.

Her message: It’s better to incorporate what you enjoy in your training routines. Try different things until you find what works for you. Training with a friend or join group exercise classes also helps.

Try something new

A new challenge is a great way to keep your training interesting.

Sign up for a group class if you feel like you’re going to skip your workout, or switch up your training with fun outdoor activities on days when you don’t feel like going to the gym. In that way, you get to work out and experience something new too.

Work smart

Time is the biggest excuse for everyone but experts say working smart might be the solution.

Try high-intensity interval training.

This is where bursts of high-intensity activity, up to 80% of your maximum heart rate, such as sprinting and cycling, are broken up with periods of lower-intensity exercise.

This kind of workout is good for people who don’t have much time - it usually takes about 20 minutes.

Use health apps

Researchers in the UK say health apps and devices have the potential to act as engaging and attractive health promotion tools that could, for example, help young people learn about their bodies or improve their physical activity levels.

They recommend setting notifications to help you become more active throughout the day.

Soccer or netball for them, a run for you

Instead of sitting and watching your child do their extramural activities, Momentum wellness ambassador Mary Mutlanyane says to make it your exercise time.

Rally the other moms and dads together, and go for a jog around the field or court. The weekly workout is a great way to burn calories and, let your fitness tracker notch up points.